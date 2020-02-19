Bloodborne: the ferocious hunter turns into a tender Nendoroid

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few hours, a product has been announced that will delight all Bloodborne fans: the Nendoroid of the Hunter of Yharnam.

The small action figure is in fact inspired by the male version of the highly acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusive (now also available on PC thanks to PlayStation Now) and, like all the products in the same series, it has a large amount of accessories and joints that allow future buyers of the object to position it in any way. Inside the package you will find in addition to the figurine and the transparent plastic pedestal also the inevitable Toothed Cleaver, there Gun-shotgun and one of the lanterns scattered around the game world thanks to which you can return to the Hunter's Dream. To add this cute object to your collection you will have to wait for the next month of August 2020 and, in the meantime, it is possible to proceed with the booking on the official website at the price of approx $ 50 plus shipping costs.

Speaking of products belonging to the same line, we remind you that only a few days ago the Nendoroid of Sam Porter Bridges was announced, the protagonist of Death Stranding which will soon be available in two different editions.