Bloodborne Remastered, the hunt resumes on PC and PS5 with new content? Rumor again!

Recently, decidedly intriguing rumors have emerged on the net, linked to the possible existence of a remake of Metal Gear Solid for PS5, which would involve the first two chapters of the Konami saga.

However, the work signed by Hideo Kojima may not be the only one destined to become the protagonist of a “recovery” operation. The same sources that report the return of the two videogame icons have in fact also shared new rumors related to the much talked about Bloodborne Remastered.

The first to spread the rumors related to the Metal Gear saga was the YouTube channel of RedGamingTech, which in the past proved to be managed by an insider capable of offering advances which later proved to be correct. Well, as you can verify at the opening of this news, in the same video it is highlighted how one of the sources consulted has also incidentally confirmed the existence of Bloodborne Remastered. The game is reportedly currently at a rather advanced stage of development, with release expected on PC e PlayStation 5. Not only that: the new edition of the work FromSoftware should also bring some “additional content“, the nature of which has not been specified.

At the moment, we invite you to remember that i rumor they do not represent official information in any way and could therefore prove to be wrong in whole or in part: to discover the truth, unfortunately, there is nothing left to do but wait for any confirmations or denials.