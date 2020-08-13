Bloodborne Remaster on PC and PS5, still rumor: test, framerate and launch window

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most loved games in the FromSoftware catalog, bloodborne it has won the affection of many fans, who have long and loudly demanded a following.

These hopes have not so far found an answer in Sony and in the software house led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, but recent rumors have suggested the return of the IP in another format. Rumors spread by the YouTube Channel PC Gaming Inquisition in fact, in June they reported on a Bloodborne Remastered for PC and PS5. Subsequently, other well-known Insiders have relaunched the rumor, while some alleged screenshots of Bloodborne for PC have even appeared on the net.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation regarding the actual existence of the project, but this does not seem to stop the emergence of further rumors. In particular, from the same PC Gaming Inquisition new alleged information arrives, reporting a new one playtest of the PC version held in July. The latter would identify the latest porting problems, while critical bugs would be fixed. With the multiplayer sector fully operational and the possibility of reaching 60 FPS (but not beyond), the development of the Bloodborne Remaster it would be almost complete by now.

Still according to the Insider, Sony would aim to publish the game in the same PlayStation 5 launch window. The whole could still vary, but PC Gaming Inquisition excludes publication after 2020 and foresees an announcement "in the next weeks"The Remastered, closes, will include all Bloodborne GOTY Edition content, but no further new narrative additions.

What do you think: do you hope that these rumors prove to be well founded?