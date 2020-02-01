Bloodborne, new discoveries about the FromSoftware game: background on a mysterious character

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although some years have passed since its publication on PlayStation 4, there are still many fans who try to discover every secret that lies behind the appreciated title of FromSoftware.

After recent reports related to a boss eliminated in the final version of Bloodborne, it is again Lance McDonald, now famous in the community linked to the productions of the Japanese software house, to present some interesting discoveries. The latter, in particular, focus on one character that the player encounters in the very early stages of the game: the mysterious man with which it initials a contract and from which it receives the blood transfusion. A mysterious figure, protagonist of the initial cutscene of Bloodborne, but whose identity and nature will not be deepened with the development of our adventure as Hunters.

Well, it appears that FromSoftware initially had gods different floors for the disturbing figure. For example, the first meeting with the man was to take place in-game, starting a rather interesting dialogue, which also offered some clues about the reasons for our presence in Yarnham. For all the details, we leave you to watch the dedicated video: you can watch it directly at the opening of this news.

Despite the fans' requests, no confirmation has yet been received on a possible event Bloodborne 2. Currently, FromSoftware is engaged in the development of Elend Ring.