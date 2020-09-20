Bloodborne and the content cut: the Great One Beast resurrects with a mod!

The youtuber Foxy Hooligans, as a great lover of Bloodborne, managed to access one of the areas cut by FromSoftware and fight against the legendary Great One Beast using a mod.

The discovery of this “hidden” boss dates back to 2018 by the dataminer known as Sanadsk: the Great One Beast should have concluded the adventure lived by the hero of Bloodborne in one of the numerous areas originally developed by the Japanese authors of the Dark Souls series but which were then set aside in the final design phase.

Using a exploit discovered in a previous version of the PlayStation 4 firmware, the author of this new experiment was able to access the installation files of Bloodborne and, in doing so, be able to “recall ingame” that determined secret area of ​​Yharnham by modifying the save file.

Once that area was restored, the youtuber was thus able to explore the portions of the map left incomplete by FromSoftware and engage in a battle with the “restored version” of the Great One Beast, a giant wolf with bloodshot eyes who bases his attack strategy on gods lightning leaps that allow him to reach every point of the area in a few moments. In previous versions, the Great One Beast and the combat area featured partially reconstructed polygonal models; in the latest video, the Bloodborne modder managed to recreate almost entirely that hidden area of ​​FromSoftware’s blockbuster, giving it back to us with the look it would have had if it had been included in the soulslike exclusive on PS4.

To those who follow us, we remind you that in May of this year another secret area of ​​Bloodborne with lots of bosses was also rebuilt by the modders, an area called The Mud Lake.