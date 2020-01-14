Bloodborne: a new boss has been found among the contents cut from the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although several years have passed since the publication of Bloodborne exclusively on PlayStation 4, fans have so appreciated the work done by From Software that they have started to analyze every single bit of the game and, among the elements of the cut content, a new boss fight.

Among the numerous contents cut from the final version of the game based on hunters and monstrous creatures, the dataminer have managed to reconstruct an entire boss fight against the Cleric Loran. This fearsome enemy is endowed with various attacks and, if we exclude some problems related mainly to his movement, it is a very interesting and well-made clash. The enemy, who remains perpetually at the center of the arena, is able to attack the protagonist through the use of a fiery stick, thanks to which he can generate decidedly complex waves of fire to avoid.

Unfortunately it is not possible to try this portion of the game by hand, but thanks to the videos published on YouTube by the modders you can see the Cleric Logan moving for about three and a half minutes.

In case you missed it, on our pages you will find an entire video dedicated to the cut content of Bloodborne, which now boasts a lot of content.