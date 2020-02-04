Bloodborne 2: a fan tries to imagine it with a modern setting

Share it:

As a big soulslike enthusiast, the independent graphic designer and designer known on Twitter with the nickname of MONO73004236 has created magnificent sketches that show a hypothetical Bloodborne 2 set in the present day.

The dark-hued dimension imagined by the fan of the latest rolistic action of From Software it is a real cornucopia of ideas: scrolling i four artwork published by the enthusiast we manage to admire gods zombie soldiers, of the disturbing creatures that stand out among the skyscrapers of one modern metropolis and of the abominations placed within urban scenarios such as the subway.

In recent months, Hidetaka Miyazaki spoke about Bloodborne 2 and the sources of inspiration that allowed him to give shape to the iconic exclusive on PlayStation 4: in addressing the thorny issue related to the development of the second chapter of this IP, the dad Dark Souls reported that unfortunately it doesn't depend on him.

Behind Miyazaki's inability to develop Bloodborne 2 could conceal Sony's will to devote himself first to another great soulslike title in anticipation of the launch of PlayStation 5: Any reference to Demon's Souls Remastered and the frequent clues launched by Bluepoint developers in this regard is purely random…