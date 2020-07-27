Blood Origin, Netflix announces the spinoff series about the origin of the witchers!

Share it:

While the production of the second season of The Witcher may start again, Netflix surprisingly announces one spinoff miniseries set many years earlier of events focused on Geralt of Rivia.

Sara composed of 6 parts and it will be a real prequel of the series produced by Netflix, but apparently it will not involve the characters already seen, given that it will be set in a elven world 1200 years before The Witcher. The main events will concern the first witcher in history and the conjunction of the spheres which led to the unification of the world of men, monsters and elves.

Filming will take place as usual in Great Britain and the role of showrunner has been entrusted to Declan de Barra, flanked by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who will work this time as executive producer. The miniseries can also count on the collaboration of the author Andrzej Sapkowski, who will act as creative consultant.

"As a fan of the fantasy genre, I'm really looking forward to telling the story of The Witcher: Blood Origin. When I read The Witcher books, one question arose spontaneously: what was the elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of humans? I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, by the way science, new discoveries and culture flourished just before that fall. How vast areas of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often aggravated by colonization and a rewriting of history, leaving behind only fragments of the true history of a civilization"commented de Barra.

Even Hissrich, the current showrunner of the main series, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to further expand the universe of The Witcher: "We can't wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will further enrich our magical world" while Sapkowski said: "It is exciting that the world of Witcher, as expected at the beginning, is expanding. I hope it will bring more fans into the world of my books".

Good news for fans of the fantasy universe created by the author, therefore, and while waiting here is everything we know about The Witcher 2.