Blood Origin, everything we know about the Netflix spin-off

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The TV Guide site has collected all the information currently available on the new spin-off of The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and we have thought of proposing them again. Here's what we know so far.

With the announcement of a live-action spin-off prequel from The Witcher entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will be added to the animated series The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and, of course, the second season of the main series starring Henry Cavill, fans of Andrew Sapkowski's stories are probably in seventh heaven. But what can we expect from Blood Origin?

He will explain to us what led to the Conjunction of the Spheres

The Witcher is set in a Multiverse, and during an event known as the Conjunction of the spheres, some of the worlds that make it up were destroyed, while others joined together. Among the latter we find the world of monsters, Witchers and humans.

Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, Blood Origin will focus on a little explored period also in the books, showing us what happened in the period preceding the notorious cataclysmic event.

It will reveal the origins of the first Witcher

Witchers are living beings who have passed the Test of Herbs, that is, those who survived the mutation induced by a potion capable of transforming those who hire it into powerful warriors.

Blood Origin will introduce us to the first Witchers, and tell us the story of their creation.

There is behind a creative team already run

The showrunner of the series will in fact be Declan de Barra, screenwriter of the first season of The Witcher and the season premiere of the second.

At his side will be, as executive producer and consultant producer, the creator and showrunner of The Witcher, Lauren Hissrich, and the author of the books Andrew Sapkowski, together with the producers Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Jarek Sawko and, obviously, Tomek Baginski.

This is what we know so far, but we hope Netflix will give us some more information as soon as possible Blood Origin.