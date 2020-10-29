Blood of Zeus: review of the new series by the authors of Castlevania

A little God of War, a little Hercules, a little Castlevania (animated series). These are probably the works that more than one will immediately recall when watching Blood of Zeus, the new animated series by Powerhouse Animation set in the world of ancient Greece available on NetflixThe work, consisting of eight episodes lasting about thirty minutes each, transports us into the vicissitudes of the demigod Heron, more than ever intent on saving the world from a ruthless army of demons led by the cruel Seraphin. For details, we invite you to read the plot of Blood of Zeus: in the meantime, we have seen the anime on Netflix, and we are ready to give you our final judgment.

The time of myths and legends

Blood of Zeus, since its title, does not hide a certain closeness to the instances of Greek mythology, going to fish out with both hands from characters and situations typical of the epic tale, while at the same time managing to update some aspects through a fresh and modern vision. Heron, the young boy protagonist of the events, lives his life quietly in a small remote village, ignoring the fact that he is actually a son of ZeusThe revelation, which at first will lead him to hate his own father guilty of having left him – as well as his own mother – alone and at the mercy of events, will finally make him understand its true mission, that is to defeat the evil represented by the perfidious Seraphin, a mysterious wayfarer who, coming into contact with a body belonging to a giant (a mythological being who in the past together with various allies had even waged war on Olympus) has turned into a demon thirsty for revenge.

The pace of the work is at good levels, especially during the first half of the series, in which we will see Heron, as well as Zeus himself, engaged on several fronts to try to resolve the thorny issues in which they will find themselves entangled.The central narrative block is the least successful part of the whole story, due to some moments too diluted, although the series, through the final episodes, manages to recover by staging a large-scale conflict capable of entertaining very well.

However, the way in which the authors decided to tackle the theme of the divine in relation to Greek mythology is commendable (also considering the very high number of recent works on this subject), managing to fish with both hands from the entire mythological pantheon by staging all a series of characters well characterized above all from an introspective point of view.The protagonist Heron thus becomes able to embody the figure of the outsider very well, initially presented to the audience as a fish out of water (there are many similarities with Disney’s Hercules), however able to rely on their own strength to mature over the course of the entire series.The characterization of Zeus is also good, described as an impetuous and self-confident sovereign, respected by all for his glorious past that led the gods to victory in the fight against the Titans and the Giants, although with the passage of time he devoted himself more to idleness and vices.

Seraphin himself, presented at first as a two-dimensional character, as the episodes continue it will become more and more important, also managing to unstuck the aura of a stereotypical villain, proving instead to have a good character facet.The work thus manages to play very well with the mythological theme, modernizing it through the figures of demons, without distorting everything but rather giving to the entire narrative component an original cut that will probably be able to capture a large audience.

Do not put your finger between wife and husband …

The characterization of all the other gods is also commendable present during the events, starting with Hera, the wife of Zeus deeply disappointed by the amoral conduct of her husband, too often inclined to betray his trust. The conflict that will arise between the two will in fact become the backbone of the entire first season, introducing into the events a whole series of situations in which subterfuges and changes in front will be the practice. Blood of Zeus therefore, in addition to staging several well-choreographed action sequences, its primary objective is to show us all the imperfections typical of the godsable to change the fate of the world with their deeds but at the same time victims of their passions and hidden desires. an exasperated violence, who will not skimp on showing us a lot of blood and numerous amputations of various kinds, so as to give the whole a tone as brutal as it is epic and solemn, capable of making the most of the same Greek myths that inspire it, often without a happy ending.