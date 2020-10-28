Blood of Zeus on Netflix, plot and details of the new anime from the authors of Castlevania

Initially known as God & Heroes, the new work from the producers of Castlevania (Powerhouse Animation) officially debuts in the Netflix catalog under the name of Blood of Zeus.

Greek mythology therefore continues to be fertile ground for many productions, as demonstrated by the very recent video game titled Hades and which we have already talked about in the review. It has its roots in the same soil Blood of Zeus.

As the name already suggests, the anime will be set in ancient Greece and will feature Hero (Heron, in English). Hero, the illegitimate son of Zeus and unaware of his true nature, is presented as a simple plebeian, powerless in the face of the war and violence that rages on the streets of Greece following the appearance of ferocious demons. It will be the appearance of these terrifying monsters to make the protagonist discover his divine origins, completely changing his life.

Taken note of his kinship with the father of all godsIn fact, Hero will have to take charge of the fate of the earth and of the whole human race, while facing demons and vengeful gods at the same time.

After seeing the result obtained from the Castelvania anime adaptation, expectations for the new work of the Austin animation studio are high. Currently the series consists of a single season of 8 episodes ed is available on Netflix starting today 27/10/2020