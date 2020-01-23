Bloober Team anticipates the announcement of Observer 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The teaser published by Bloober Team is as cryptic as its last game was: Watch. However, it leaves no doubt: it could be anticipating the announcement of a sequel. Especially since, as you will see below, aesthetics and style are very similar (if not the same), as offered in that horror adventure that captivated so many players. Judge for yourselves.

The title of the trailer is "Incoming call", which also gives certain clues. In any case, the video contains some and cryptic messages attached. And although they do not say textually whether or not it will be a new Observer, it is clear that we are facing another horror game with cyberpunk elements.

More than anything because those terms have been used by the company itself on Twitter. Remember that Bloober Team is the team behind other great sagas of the independent scene such as Layers of Fear or Blair Witch.

If we investigate a little more, we can appreciate how the teaser hides a secret. If you look at the descriptions of the video, as well as in the previous tweet, include the phrase "sig: ch120n 1nc02p02473d_" that could be interpreted as "Chiron Incorporated". Chiron was an important part of Observer as a large corporation that took control of Poland in the futuristic scenario of the game. White and bottled…

As for the original game, Observer put us in the shoes of Daniel Lazarski, elite neuronal detective, known as "observer", and member of a police unit financed by companies, with the aim of accessing the minds of the suspects and invading them. In addition, the game put us in context in a world in which everything you think, feel or remember can be used against you by a court.

Source: Twitter