Blockbuster, closes the last office: now it's a very special Airbnb!

Those who cultivated their passion for cinema before the advent of the internet and streaming platforms will always have a place in the heart for chains such as Blockbuster: even the historic giant of video rental, however, seems to have recently breathed its last.

In fact, the news of the closing of the last Blockbuster office still open is of these hours: it is a shop located in Bend, in Oregon, which will close its doors to transform itself into something new and potentially equally valid for those who feed on cinema.

The Blockbuster in Bend will in fact become a very special Airbnb: the guests of the structure will have at their disposal, in addition of course an apartment with all comforts,access to the entire catalog del fu video rental!

Not only that: the lucky ones who will stay in the new Airbnb in Bend will be able to use during their overnight stay drinks and snacks included in the price! A wedding invitation for cinephiles all over the world, don't you think?

On this last point, however, we should in fact make a sad clarification: the service will be available only for the inhabitants of the place and for only three nights, as thank you sign from the owner to the community of local cinephiles who supported its activity until the last moment. The price, on the other hand, will be purely symbolic: staying overnight in the former Blockbuster in Bend will cost only 4 dollars. Who knows, however, that someone will not can take a cue from this fantastic idea …