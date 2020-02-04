Blizzard responds to criticism for the release of to Warcraft 3: Reforged

Share it:

The negative reviews have not stopped coming since Warcraft 3: Reforged came to the market with multiple shortcomings and many problems that did justice to the expected return of this great classic.

Now the Blizzard team has shared a first official response about the lack of kinematics, the presence of many mistakes within the game and other issues that concern the community.

"The first thing is to apologize to all those who have not received the experience you were waiting for and we want to share our plans for what is to come."said the study in a statement.

In the forums of the game the community manager, Randy "Kaivax" Jordan, went into detail telling what they plan to deal with the future patches first. The first thing was to solve the error that causes colors and shadows to fail in Classic Mode. That same patch will also correct animations, sound bugs, interface corrections and more.

On the absence of animated kinematics it has been said that the intention of the study is to keep this aspect true to the original game.

"We believe that the campaasaplands tell one of the classic stories of Warcraft and we want to preserve the true spirit of Warcraft 3 allowing players to relive these unforgettable moments as they are (remade with new animations and an art of greater fidelity)".

Other future developments such as markers and clans will arrive with a large patch whose publication date has not been shared. Unfortunately, these shortcomings will continue to affect all Warcraft 3 players, including those who have not purchased Reforged.

At the moment the discontent is still widespread and the studio has even promised to return the money to all players who believe that the promises made by Blizzard have not been fulfilled at the time or that the game does not meet its basic expectations.