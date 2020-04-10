Blizzard Dates Echo's Arrival To All Versions Of Overwatch

Share it:

We already have a date for the premiere of the heroine number 32 of Overwatch, because despite having been in the Public Kingdom of Evidence for a few weeks, Echo will reach public servants on April 14th.

We already know his abilities and his story well from this character thanks to the always-helped hero page that appears on the official website of the game and that he has been able to play with it for a time on PC.

To understand the origins of the Echo project, you need to dig deep into the personal story of Singaporean scientist and doctor Mina Liao, who would later gain more notoriety as one of the first members of Overwatch. Before joining the organization, she was considered one of the world's leading experts in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence, and worked for the Omnica Corporation. There he collaborated with the team responsible for the desasapland and creation of the omnics, the same machines that would declare war on humanity during the Omnic Crisis. In the end, due to her knowledge, she was recruited to collaborate in the foundation of Overwatch and destroy her own creations.

His role is that of DPS and among his abilities is the Trile Shot, the Lapa Bombs, the ability to fly and glide, the Focused and Duplicate Beam, an ability that serves to copy the abilities of his allies.

Echo was one of the first Overwatch characters to become known and for a time players were wondering if it would be possible to see her as a playable character in the game that we have right now available. The answer now is obvious and soon you will be doing your thing in games.