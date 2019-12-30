Bliss Premiere in Cinemas Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

‘Bliss’, The movie with which Joe Begos has captivated the insatiable acolytes of festivals such as Sitges, Molins de Rei, Tribeca, Fantasia or the Fantastic and Horror Film Week in Donostia, will be released in Spanish cinemas on January 31, 2020.

In 2013, Begos entered the radar of fans of the genre thanks to ‘Almost human’, A science fiction amusement that, in spite of understanding better the cinema of the 80 that a great part of the nostalgic ones”exploits”Oversized around us, I did not quite convince as I did with‘Mental power’A couple of years later.

His double presence at the Sitges festival in 2019 pleased all those who sought airs macarras with ‘VFW’And, also, to those who had the hope of finding in the filmmaker a new hope of the fantastic indie who, embracing good taste, is not afraid to become twisted, dirty and dangerous. And maybe puedeBliss’Be, now yes, your first great movie.

Channel 83 Films

The plot introduces us to Dezzy, an artist who goes through a desperate blockade that aims to solve with narcotic drugs. The dark dust he inhales seems to be more powerful than he expects and, by the time he wants to realize, sex, blood and mental gaps have occupied his study while his great pictorial masterpiece begins to take shape so, why not get another shiver?

Dora Madison He gives himself to a leading character who despairs of undoing his own curse. With it, we are merging into a story that underlines that art is above life itself, absolutely ignoring the fallacy itself and letting us be convinced by this spiral vampire about the toxicity of the creative process and its terrible consequences.

Produced by Channel 83 Films and distributed by Begin Again Films In collaboration with Wild duck‘Bliss"We will recall on our billboard the toxic environments of the heartless New York Scorsese of‘Jo, what a night’(1985) or even that of its‘ segmentNew York Stories’(1989), all mixed with insurmountable vices and the tragic eternal persecution generated in a cursed artistic process. On January 31, everyone at the cinema.

Channel 83 Films