Bliss Changes Date Release Spain

January 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
Quiet, lovers of hellish descents at most "trasher”Of the creative process, the downward spiral of artistic perversion of Joe Begos delays its premiere in Spain but only one week. Thanks to the distribution of Begin Again Films, ‘Bliss’Will arrive in our cinemas officially on February 7.

In 2013, Begos entered the radar of fans of the genre thanks to ‘Almost human’, A science fiction amusement that, in spite of understanding better the cinema of the 80 that a great part of the nostalgic ones”exploits”Oversized around us, I did not quite convince as I did with‘Mental power’A couple of years later.

His double presence at the Sitges festival in 2019 pleased all those who sought airs macarras with ‘VFW’And, also, to those who hoped to find in the filmmaker a new hope of the fantastic indie who, embracing good taste, is not afraid to become twisted, dirty and dangerous. And maybe ‘Bliss’Be, now yes, your first great movie.

The plot introduces us to Dezzy, an artist who goes through a desperate blockade that aims to solve with narcotic drugs. The dark dust he inhales seems to be more potent than he expects and, by the time he wants to realize, sex, blood and mental gaps have occupied his study while his great pictorial masterpiece begins to take shape so, what? why not get another shiver?

Produced by Channel 83 Films and distributed by Begin Again Films In collaboration with Wild duckBliss"We will recall on our billboard the toxic environments of the heartless New York Scorsese of‘Jo, what a night’(1985) or even that of its‘ segmentNew York Stories’(1989), all mixed with insurmountable vices and the tragic eternal persecution generated in a cursed artistic process. On February 7, everyone to the movies.

