Bleeding Ege in action: a definitive guide to the gameplay of the game on video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the beginning of the first Bleeding Edge Closed Beta session, scheduled for Friday 14 February, is approaching, the gaming community is offered another opportunity to take a look at the production.

The YouTuber Arekkz gaming in fact, he had the opportunity to create a special dedicated content, sponsored by the Ninja Theory team, responsible for the development of the game. Thanks to this partnership, therefore, a sort of "definitive guide for beginners" was born Bleeding Edge. The video, which you can find directly at the beginning of this news, offers an interesting overview of some of the basic dynamics that will characterize the new game by the authors of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. For fans eager to learn some additional information about online team multiplayer Ninja Theory, therefore we wish a good vision!

The title, remember, will be available on Xbox One and Windows PC in a few weeks. the release date is in fact set for the day of Tuesday 24 March. Pending publication, on the pages of Everyeye you can find several dedicated specials. Among these, we would like to point out the proven Bleeding Edge made by our Daniele D'Orefice, who had the opportunity to personally test the fruit of the labors of the boys of Ninja Theory.