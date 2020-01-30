Bleeding Edge: The arrival on Xbox Game Pass has influenced the development, explains Ninja Theory

Share it:

During an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Bleeding Edge's creative director, Rahni Tucker, reports how the awareness of the Ninja Theory team of having to launch the multiplayer action on the Xbox Game Pass influenced the development process .

Microsoft's subscription service, according to Tucker, has determined some of the most important choices made by Ninja Theory in the development of this unpublished IP, as reported by the same creative director stating that "If you get to the game through the Game Pass catalog and maybe you're not very well versed in this kind of experience, it can be a little difficult to dive into the game. Maybe those players don't know all the buttons, or they don't know how the proposed modes work , so we're trying to focus on this and make sure that the learning curve for new users who approach this genre of games is as steep as possible ".

According to Tucker, therefore, Bleeding Edge will be a title extremely accessible since its launch day, scheduled for March 24 on Xbox One and PC, in both cases with the possibility to download and enjoy it "for free" through your Xbox Game Pass account. For further information on the current commitments of the British subsidiary of the Xbox Game Studios, we refer you to the latest video diary of Ninja Theory from Project Mara to Hellblade 2.