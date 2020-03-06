Bleeding Edge presents new map and new character

Share it:

The character template of Bleeding edge It has just grown thanks to a dolphin that fights enclosed in a fish tank that is inside a combat robot. Yes, we leave you a few minutes so you can process how fascinating Mekko is.

Another novelty announced for the new competitive multiplayer of Ninja Theory is Landslide, a map located in Mexico where there is enough presence of trains, although these do not kill you when passing like the ones on the map, one of the first to be revealed with the announcement of the game Jersey Sink You can play in Landslide in the Energy Collection and Objective Control modes.

Mekko, a remote tank class, is a dolphin that pilots a mecha robot and the only survivor of a series of cruel experiments desasaplanded to turn creatures that live in the ocean into sonic biological weapons. Aided by Daemon, Mekko escaped his captivity and now tests his mechanical skills in the sands of Bleeding Edge.

The next public test of the game before its launch will take place from March 13 to 16 and will be accessible if you have reserved the game on Xbox One, Windows 10 or Steam, as well as if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

This is the first work of Ninja Theory after being acquired by Microsoft to operate under the seal of Xbox Game Studios and it is a multiplayer action game with games of 4 against 4 in which you can choose from a selection of pariahs quite Pirates with different ways of fighting and different roles to play in the various game modes available.