Bleeding Edge: Ninja Theory reveals the details of the closed beta

Good news for the most impatient players who can't wait to try Bleeding edge, the new Ninja Theory exclusively for Xbox One and PC (Windows 10 and Steam). The fact is that the company has announced that the game's closed beta will take place this coming weekend. And then we tell you all the details of it.

To begin, you should know that the beta can be played from next Friday, February 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In addition, it will be extended until next Monday, February 17, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

On the other hand, all Xbox Game Pass members have access to the beta. And now it is possible to download and install the closed beta of Bleeding Edge from the new Xbox application (beta) on Windows 10 PC or from the Xbox Game Pass tab on the Xbox One console.

As if that were not enough, the game is now available to be reserved on both platforms (even on Steam). And you should know that it will offer support for cross-play and cross-save on all three platforms. In addition, players who book on any of these platforms can also join the closed beta.

Anyway, the best of all is that Ninja Theory has prepared a series of surprises for all those who try the beta. That way, in gratitude for your reservation or for playing the beta with Xbox Game Pass, you will receive the Punk Pack with the following incentives for the game, including three exclusive aspects of fighter:

Skin Punk Rock Niđhöggr

Skin Butterpunk Buttercup

Skin Outrider ZeroCool

Rioter skateboard

In-game sticker pack Make Your Mark

Three additional teasing

Oh, and if you play the closed beta this weekend, you'll also get the Love Hearts trail for your skateboard for free. Anyway, those who miss the beta can always buy the Love trail in the store using in-game credits, which are earned through the game. And it is allowed to broadcast and record!

