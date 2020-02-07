Bleeding Edge and microtransactions: the creative director of Ninja Theory talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Presented on the occasion of the 2019 edition of E3 in Los Angeles, Bleeding Edge is an online multiplayer game that will feature teams of four players.

Recently, Rahni Tucker, creative director of Bleeding Edge, spoke on the theme of microtransactions, discussing it in the developer video diary available at the beginning of this news. "Currently, there is absolutely none. – said Rahni Tucker – So, of course, you can pre-order the game and get the game with it Punk Pack". The latter contains a number of cosmetic items, including for example skins and stickers."But everything else can be obtained in-game, including all aesthetic objects, and absolutely we would never sell anything that could influence the game, because the fact that it is a competitive game is very important (…) We don't want to influence the competitive nature of the game by selling things".

In closing, we remind you that PC and Xbox One players will soon have the opportunity to test the new title by hand Ninja Theory. A first phase of the Bleeding Edge Closed Beta will in fact start on 14 February, while a second phase is expected for the day of 13 March. For more information on the team title Microsoft, currently also working on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, on the pages of Everyeye you can find a proven Bleeding Edge.