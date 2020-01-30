Bleach's Soul Society ends up at school

Share it:

At school you never stop learning. A student shares a picture of a famous Sociology lesson on Reddit Soul Society of Bleach Tite Kubo's manga, which ended a few years ago. Let's take a look together at this funny photo.

The surprised student, during the Sociology lesson, perhaps discovered that his professor is a Bleach fan, since the imposing Soul Society appears in the slide used by the teacher (which you find at the bottom of this news) to describe an example of society. The imposing citadel, the main place where the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki, a Japanese high school student and budding shinigami, is the residence of the Gotei 13 the army of shinigami that has the task of regulating the flow of the souls of the dead and of fighting the Hollow, spirit creatures that feed on other souls. In the first narrative arc of the manga, Ichigo and some of his classmates attack the Soul Society to save their friend Rukia Kuchiki from a sad fate.

Bleach fans have reason to be very happy recently. As we have shown you, a new Bleach-related project is coming and will be revealed during theAnime Japan to be held on March 21st. In addition there is also a rumor that would like an OAV by Burn The Witch in preparation, one shot by Tite Kubo released for the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump.