Bleach's Kukaku Shiba also returns with a sensual and aggressive cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Bleach franchise was in an anonymity following the closure of manga and anime. The light novels could not bring much attention to the work born from Tite Kubo's mind. However everything seems to have changed since the announcement of the new Bleach anime that will adapt the Millennial War events.

Bleach fans have been thrilled with this move and have returned to cosplay with much more force than before. After the disguises dedicated to the main characters, a girl who has made viral arrives in these days Kukaku Shiba. The woman is one of the first people met by the group of protagonists headed by Ichigo in the Soul Society and she will be the one to help them enter the city walls.

As in the manga, also in the Stefietora Cosplay photo the character wears the classic red sleeveless kimono that leaves ample space for the big breast. On the head, the hair is partially wrapped in a white cloth while the blue eye stands out behind the raised blade with the left hand. The right arm instead shows in part the amputation suffered. You like this Bleach themed cosplay?

Kukaku may return to the new Bleach anime, while the world will also continue with the Burn the Witch spin-off.