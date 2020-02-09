Bleach's epic returns to the spotlight thanks to an incredible statue of Kuchiki

Share it:

Since its first appearance, the paper epic of Bleach materialized thanks to the hard work of Tite Kubo has been able to bewitch millions and millions of readers in every corner of the world, an incredible success that has subsequently led to the creation of an animated adaptation that has been able to attract even more fans.

Given the incredible results obtained, it is not difficult to understand why more and more companies are trying to capitalize on the Bleach franchise at best, with new products that are always able to arouse the interest of the public. This time, however, to have earned the spotlight we find the guys from TPA Studio, who have officially presented to fans a new and incredible statue dedicated precisely to Bleach.

The work, dedicated specifically to Byakuya Kuchiki, one of the characters of the work, is characterized by dimensions to say the least remarkable – that is 38x29x24cm – and sees our Kuchiki ready for combat, as shown in the images at the bottom of the news. As easily imaginable, we are talking about a statue with a price that is anything but low, that is 267 € excluding shipping costs, but the countless details that characterize it and the presence of LEDs with which to illuminate everything will justify the price in the eyes of lot of. By the way, we are facing a creation available in very limited quantities – there is talk of just 228 pieces -, a product that all interested parties can already pre-order and which will be released in the second quarter of 2020.

