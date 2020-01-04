Entertainment

Bleach's beautiful Tia Harribel comes to life with a loyal cosplay

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The universe of Bleach suffered an important stop with the conclusion of the manga in 2016. The work of Tite Kubo unfortunately has not been reflected in a new animated series, despite being in great demand by fans, who have inevitably slowed the development of the universe and characters.

As shown, however, by the light novels Can't Fear Your Own World and from the video game Bleach: Brave Souls, Bleach is still in great demand. It is no coincidence that many fans do not cease to play the role of many protagonists and antagonists of the work, such as those dedicated to Ichigo Kurosaki. But other characters also still receive performances, such as Tia Harribel, third espada.

The arrancar was brought to life by Lexisz.h, a Brazilian cosplayer who decided to bring a Harribel after he unleashed all his power after the Resurrecion. Then the mask that covers the lower part of the face disappears and begins to develop in Tiburon, a broadsword that keeps in the right arm and which has the shape of a shark tooth. The rest of the dress faithfully reproduces the particular dress of the most powerful espada, as you can see below.

The fandom of Bleach he asked several times loudly that the story returns in an animated version, but at the Jump Festa 2020 there were no implications.

