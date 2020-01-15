Bleach: Yoruichi comes to life with a battle dress cosplay

Share it:

After the Zombie Powder flop, Tite Kubo started one of the manga that marked the new millennium in 2001. Bleach he has played with comics, anime, games and merchandise of various kinds for over fifteen years, thanks also to the fans who have decided not to abandon it following the conclusion of the original work.

The appreciation of the fans is shown in various ways: fan art, modeling and creations, purchase of themed material of the franchise and even cosplay to be exhibited at various fairs around the world. With the arrival of Instagram and real models dedicated to this profession, they continue to flock to the net Bleach themed cosplay.

UniqueSora joins this world, cosplayer who has decided to play Yoruichi Shihohin, one of the most important characters of Bleach and who has repeatedly helped the protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki during the various missions. The cosplayer posted the photo in which she wears Yoruichi's battle clothes on her Instagram account, as you can see below.

The girl's Yoruichi takes as a basis the moment when the former division commander of Gotei 13 was clashing with Soi Fon. So wear a black dress that leaves ample room for shoulder movements, unlike the usual orange dress that resembles a kimono. UniqueSora has managed to replicate many elements in a very faithful way, creating one Yoruichi quite similar to the paper counterpart and animated by Bleach.

