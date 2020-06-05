Bleach: Yamamoto's Bankai is burning with power in the figures of Clouds Studio

Share it:

The anime of Bleach, after a long pause, she is ready to return to the small screen to adapt the last great saga of the manga, the narrative arc of the "Millennial War". The episodes will feature some of the most epic battles of Tite Kubo's work, such as the entry into battle of the 1st Division Captain himself.

Before diving into the reading, we would like to remind you that the bankai in question will be revealed the first time during the saga of the Millennial War, which is why we strongly suggest you to proceed at your risk in reading if you are not aware of the future of the manga at the end of the first season of the anime.

That said, the model proposed by Clouds Studio, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, is about 33 cm tall and portrays the Commander of all the Divisions of Gotei 13 while showing off his powerful Bankai, Zanka no Tachi, first appeared during the clash with the copy of Ywach. The statuette is offered to the public at a price of 224 euros, to which must be added any shipping costs, and will be available for shipment starting from the month of October. However, it is already possible to pre-order a copy of the product through the official website.

If you are interested in recovering the Bleach anime in view of the new season, we suggest you take a look at the list of filler episodes, in order to maximize a vision as long-lived as that of the adaptation of the manga by Kubo sensei.