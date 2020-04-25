Bleach: what will the anime look like on the Thousand Years War?

Share it:

The first anime of Bleach, made by Studio Pierrot, aired from October 5, 2004 to March 27, 2012. With its 366 episodes, it is one of the longest-running shonen series of the last decades and has transposed the first 54 volumes of the manga by Tite Kubo, inserting here and there fully filler narrative arcs. The episodes, in the final months, practically reached the history of the manga, leaving no more production margin. Instead of continuing with other sagas prepared ad hoc by the studio, Bleach's soul froze, leaving room for other products.

After an apparently infinite wait, the Bleach franchise is reborn. The transposition has never had a real ending, with the story of Ichigo Kurosaki remained unfinished with the Fullbringer bow. Like a bolt from the blue, however, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary that will fall next year, the new Bleach anime has been announced which will focus on the volumes from 55 to 74, the last of the manga. The anxiety for a project of this magnitude is great and a realization is expected that can live up to all expectations. Considering the amount of volumes to adapt, or twenty, it is an animated Bleach series of about 52 episodes is possible. Here's what we expect from Bleach's new anime.

Weekly Sakugas

Unlike the previous Bleach anime, prepared without knowing adequately all the material available due to the serialization in progress, this time Pierrot study it must not focus on lengthening episodes of various kinds or even inserting entire filler bets. For this he will have to give fans of the animations up to par as he is doing with Black Clover, another anime in constant publication in recent years.

Studio Pierrot has shown that it is capable of manage frenzied fights with excellent animations thanks to the engagement of the best directors and animators in the sector. This will also have to be done with Bleach who, in this phase, has a huge number of fights and some of these particularly spectacular. There will be several consecutive weeks, if not months, where battles will take place one after the other which will have to be animated for the most part to perfection.

Filler no, wise additions yes

It's no secret that the last part of Bleach wasn't the best. Tite Kubo was unable to achieve the ending she wanted due to physical ailments, even important, and therefore ended the manga with some choices that are not particularly liked. The anime could be a rather important occasion to plug those flaws: a participation of Tite Kubo as a collaborator in drafting the script and storyboards of the various episodes, leading to an overall improvement of the product. The mangaka would in fact be completely available in that period, not being tied to particular projects if not Burn the Witch.

After all, an anime is not obliged to be a mere transposition of the paper product. By expanding and deepening those parts of the plot and characterization of the characters not present in the manga, there would be no risk of having a filler effect. And in this perspective, the light novels published after the conclusion of Bleach may also be useful.

Do not be afraid of the new anime

About a year after the conclusion of the manga on Weekly Shonen Jump, while many were waiting for an animated transposition of the last narrative arc, a light novel entitled "Bleach – Can't Fear Your Own World", written by famous Ryogo Narita, arrived for light novels Baccano is Durarara. Set in a period after the last battle, he went slowly to investigate some of Bleach's characters. With the second and third volumes of the light novel, published in 2018 and 2019 respectively, other information about the Shinigami universe was revealed.

Many of these details are important to understand some mechanics that developed in Bleach's last narrative arc. Among the elements included in the light novels are the Bankai and powers of some main characters, as well as a notable deepening of the various families of the Soul Society, of the Fullbringer and above all explanations regarding the Spirit King, which had raised quite a few questions about its usefulness in the main series, complete with the genesis of the Bleach universe.

It is difficult to adapt these light novels with episodes post conclusion war of Yhwach or with the OAV following the transposition, therefore it would be desirable for the production to insert these explanations during the events of the anime, altering where possible and making the picture clearer to those who will only follow the airing of the series.