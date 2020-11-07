Bleach: What are Ulquiorra’s powers? Let’s find out

After talking to you about the power of Soifon in Bleach, this time we will analyze the Ulquiorra’s ability, one of the strongest characters in the world born from an idea of ​​Tite Kubo and who immediately became one of the most appreciated by fans.

As you know Ulquiorra Schiffer was one of the first Start to appear in the pages of the manga, immediately showing that he is very different from Ichigo’s previous opponents. In particular, one of Ulquiorra’s most important powers is her near-immediate regeneration ability, unlike other Arrancars which take much longer to heal from wounds. Ulquiorra has used this power several times, regenerating an arm lost during the clash with the protagonist of the series and also managing to recreate the head and a large part of his body.

Not only that, thanks to his magic eye Ulquiorra is able to share some of his memories with other people: to do it he is enough squeeze his eyeball, at this point people close to him will be able to hear and see his last memories. Eventually fans of the opera have discovered that Ulquiorra is able to reach a second stage of his resurrection, making him one of the strongest Arrancars.

To conclude, we recommend this cosplay dedicated to Inoue Orihime from Bleach.