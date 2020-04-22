Bleach: waiting for the anime, let's retrace the Millennial War

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 2012, after 366 episodes and several years of airing, the anime ended Bleach. The one taken from Tite Kubo's manga was one of the most successful products in the history of Japanese animation, yet it never completed the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions. This didn't happen even in 2016 when Tite Kubo's work ended its serialization on Weekly Shonen Jump with 74 volumes. Fans had to wait a very long period of time before being blessed with a new Bleach anime that will debut, production problems allowing, in 2021, on the occasion of twentieth anniversary of the series. Waiting for the anime, we retrace the events of the last volumes and which will constitute the arc of the Millennial War.

Where were we?

After the battle with Sosuke Aizen, Ichigo was forced to lose his shinigami powers. Falling into his new life, however, he comes into contact with the mysterious Fullbringer, an organization of Ginjo Kugo. After a clash and an intervention by his fellow shinigami, Ichigo managed to gain his powers again.

Some time later, the scientific division of the Soul Society led by Mayuri Kurotsuki notices the strange disappearance of some hollow that seem to leave no trace. There is only one group that can kill those enemies that way, an enemy group of the shinigami that was believed to have disappeared for some time. Meanwhile, in the real world, Ichigo has resumed its activities daily and simultaneously those of shinigami, helping the guardian of Karakura. But he will soon be hindered by the Arrancar Asguiaro Ebern, who during the clash will try to show off a strange power thanks to a medallion with five points. Despite the strange process underway, Ichigo manages to defeat the enemy who withdraws. Meanwhile, in the Soul Society a murder is needed against Chojiro Sasakibe, deputy captain of the first division, impaled by a masked man in the office of Yamamoto to which he communicates the fall of the Soul Society within five days by the work of the Wandenreich. Just before disappearing, Yamamoto tries to attack him and is surprised to see use the Bankai of the now deceased Sasakibe in response. The two assailants soon find themselves in front of their leader, the mysterious Yhwach.

Still surprised by what happened, Ichigo in Karakura is caught again by surprise, this time by the small Nel who asks for the help of the protagonist since the Hueco Mundo has been invaded and his queen, Tia Harribell, kidnapped. Ichigo, Inoue and Sado, with the help of Urahara, head to the hollow world where they meet the mysterious Quilge Opie, a quincy. The Sternritter, elite member of the quincy's Wandenreich, begins a clash with Ichigo also revealing his ability, the Vollstandingor a definitive version of a quincy's powers.

The Millennial War begins

Convinced that they are safe, the shinigami do not immediately notice the invasion of Yhwach and his quincies into the Soul Society. Thus begin very heated clashes in various areas of the world, where most of the shinigami has the worst or you see the quirk stolen by the mysterious power of these new quincies. In the Hueco Mundo, the battle between Ichigo and Quilge continues. The latter realizes that strangely his medallion is unable to steal the boy's Bankai, the clash continues between attacks until Quilge is killed by Grimmjow Jaegerjacques. Meanwhile, Ichigo learns of the losses in the shinigami faction with the clash that is taking place simultaneously in the Soul Society, while Urahara begins to investigate the medallion. In Soul Society the battle reaches its climax when the leaders of the two factions face off. Indeed, Yhwach and Yamamoto start fighting, with the latter demonstrating the full strength of its Bankai.

Zanka no Tachi he seems unbeatable and his techniques kill Yhwach. When the man now close to death asks Yhwach for forgiveness, Yamamoto begins to understand how things are: in front of him he had a clone of the real enemy, who appears behind him and, after stealing the Bankai from the old man, kills him by cutting him to half.

Ichigo, freed and arrived in the Soul Society, appears right next to Yhwach and begins a very short clash in which the boy proves to be able to use unconsciously even some quincy skills like the Vein Blut. All this will not be enough since the orange-haired boy will be completely overwhelmed by the enemy force, leaving him with a broken and unusable sword. The Sternritters at this point withdraw, leaving the Soul Society in ruins, while Yhwach promises that he would return for Ichigo.

Reattach the pieces

Renji and Rukia are in intensive care, Kenpachi and Byakuya are in a comatose state and may no longer wake up, while Hitsugaya finds himself without Bankai. In all of this, Ichigo receives the news from Mayuri that a broken Bankai can no longer lead to sword repair. During this sequence of bad news comes the Royal Guard, the so-called zero division formed by the five strongest shinigami and living in the palace of the Spirit King, in order to defend him.

The bizarre and still unknown quintet takes Renji, Rukia, Byakuya and the remains of Tensa Zangetsu with them, also accompanying Ichigo in the dimension where the Spirit King dwells. These, when Ichigo arrives in the area, opens his eyes. The protagonist will recover from his wounds thanks to Kirinji's treatments, and will refresh himself thanks to the abundant meals of Hikifune. He will then come in front of Oetsu Nimaya, member of the Royal Guards who invented the Zanpakuto. Before reforging the sword, Oetsu wants to see if Ichigo will be able to face the wrath of the Zanpakuto around him.

Meanwhile, in Seireitei, Kyoraku is appointed new commander of the First Division and therefore of Gotei 13. Zaraki Kenpachi has instead awakened and must learn to control all his powers by challenging and killing the previous Kenpachi: Unohana Retsu. Komamura confronts the old chief of his clan, in search of further power, while Hitsugaya, Kensei and Hisagi start training.

Back at the palace of the Spirit King, Renji passes all tests while Ichigo fails and is sent back to the human world where he meets his father Isshin. With him he will learn about his true origins and those of his mother Masaki, actually a quincy. Now that he knows the truth, Ichigo returns to Oetsu with renewed determination and will manage to obtain a new forged sword that fully reflects all his powers. While Ichigo reflects on the duality of his nature, at the Yhwach palace he has an important announcement to make to his Sternritter: Uryu Ishida will be the successor in the role of leader. The boy thus receives the blessing of the letter A, the same as Yhwach.

The second coming

As the days of rest and training continue, the Soul Society is suddenly overshadowed by the new quincy threat. Seireitei is replaced by Wandenreich City and the shinigami are then caught up in confusion and despair. Let's review Komamura, Hitsugaya, Matsumoto, Soi Fon and many other shinigami in action and commanders who assert themselves against the forces of the Sternritter and their Vollstanding. During the battle Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies also participate in various clashes, all this while Yhwach, together with Haschwalth, goes instead to the palace of the Spirit King. Here he will begin to face the various Royal Guards without too many problems and being joined by his strongest soldiers, the four Schutzstaffel.

Sternritter and Royal Guards begin a fatal fight as Yhwach uses his power to absorb the lives of the quincies left in the Soul Society, killing the Sternritters who are not there with him. While the shinigami understand that the palace of the Spirit King is in danger and prepare to reach it, Yhwach uses his "The Almighty" power and destroys the leader of the Royal Guards, Ichibe. After a while he arrives in the presence of the Spirit King, hitting him with his sword and leaving her there. Ichigo arrives on the scene while Ukitake and the other captains plan the invasion of the Spirit King's palace in order to stop the Quincy once and for all.

Ichigo tries to draw the sword from the body of the Spirit King, but his quincy blood and Yhwach's will instead they force him to give the decisive blow to being by cutting him in half. Once this is done, Ichigo takes possession of his body again as Orihime, Yoruichi and Grimmjow arrive. Meanwhile, Yhwach has joined the world of Wandenreich with the palace of the Spirit King, stating that this will be the new home for the quincies.

The final battle

Gotei 13 starts with all available forces in the new kingdom where it will face the Schutzstaffel. We thus witness the clashes between Mayuri and Pernida, Kyoraku and Lille, Askin against Yoruichi, Yushiro and Uraraka, Gerard against the Vizard and a group of remaining shinigami. While outside these clashes are held that keep most of the forces of both sides blocked, Uryu meets Ichigo again and decides to keep the enemy's right arm blocked, Haschwalth, now in possession of The Almighty power.

The clashes slowly end while the only ones to arrive in front of Yhwach are Ichigo and Orihime. The battle between protagonist and antagonist begins but the power of the quincy seems too strong: Almighty allows him to look at the future and change them at will, breaking the Bankai of Ichigo. Yhwach reuses theauswählen, absorbing the life of the last two quincies left alive, Haschwalth and Gerard, then going to the Soul Society through a portal and leaving his enemies there.

Once again with a broken and irreparable sword, Ichigo is joined by Rukia, Renji and, surprisingly, the Fullbringer Shukuro Tsukishima, who alters the past allowing Orihime to be able to repair the new Tensa Zangetsu. In the realm of shinigami, Yhwach finds himself face to face with Aizen, free from his restrictions, and the confrontation begins.

Before leaving for the Soul Society to chase Yhwach, Uryu obtains an arrow from his father capable of nullifying the powers of the quincy leader. The boys then head to the final fight where Ichigo manages to cut Yhwach in half thanks to a Getsuga Tensho. Before man can use his power, Uryu's arrow reaches him by canceling his strength and forcing him to die.

Death & Strawberry

Ten years later, Shunsui visits Ukitake's grave and tells him about how peaceful today's society is. We see slowly all the endings of the most important characters, while then we move on to the human world. Ichigo and Orihime are married and have one son, Kazui, and the same goes for Rukia and Renji, who had little Ichika.

When the two couples notice that the children are gone, the two meet in Kazui's room. Ichika prides herself on being a shinigami, Kazui responds with a transformation that leads him to also use the powers of a shinigami, leaving the girl stunned. A finale that recalls the origins of Tite Kubo's work: everything starts with the meeting between Ichigo and Rukia, everything ends with their children who make friends. Death & Strawberry, a generation later.