Bleach: unveiled an amazing figure from over 250 euros

There is no doubt that that of Bleach is an endless epic that has been able to conquer a very large audience, first with a paper production made concrete thanks to the work of Tite Kubo and subsequently with a highly successful animated adaptation that has been able to catch the public, both in the West and in the East.

The rich Bleach franchise has in fact managed to conquer a very rich share of users, readers and spectators of all ages always happy to be able to get in touch with new themed creations, an interest of this magnitude that there are countless companies that all 'today they continue to launch products designed to enthrall fans.

Among the many, this time, however, the guys from Mold Force Studio who conquered the public, officially presented a new Bleach-themed figures specifically dedicated to Aizen. As can be seen from the images available at the bottom of the news, the product is characterized by painstaking attention to detail, a work of great value that can also boast of the generous dimensions, that is 37x31x25cm. Unfortunately, the price is not the cheapest – 253 euros, shipping costs excluded – but there is no doubt that the most avid collectors will have little trouble. According to the company, the figure will be made available in August 2020, but the pre-orders have already been opened.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that recently the animator Masashi Kudo has repeatedly been talked about thanks to various high-level Bleach-themed designs.