Bleach: Ulquiorra descends on the battlefield in an action figure worth over 200 euros

The great work of Tite Kubo, Bleach, has certainly not ended in oblivion, despite the fact that the end has come for several years now. However, the narration of the last narrative arches has severely tested the coherence of the series, risking to throw an imposing and known title all over the world.

The ambiguity of the manga, in fact, it was marked precisely by a sometimes unjustified management of the rhythms of the story, with some questionable choices of the sensei that have partially compromised an epic worthy of one of the main titles of Weekly Shonen Jump. But even with some perplexity, fans still invoke a new animated series of Bleach, in the hope of being able to admire the conclusion on screen of a work that has marked many fans.

The successes of the franchise are no small matter, especially following the saga focused on Aizen, villain much appreciated by the community. The narrative arc in question, in fact, put the spotlight on another imposing character, whose psychology literally sent all the fans into raptures. Obviously, we can't help talking about Ulquiorra Schiffer.

The fourth espada, marked by an internal conflict during the transposition, is one of the most loved characters of Bleach, thanks to a characterization studied and among the most detailed of the entire series. To pay homage to the deeds of one of the most powerful Arrancar, Queen Studio has therefore decided to create an extraordinary action figure, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

At the modest sum of 224 euros it will be possible to buy one of the limited edition scale models of Ulquiorra, complete with LED light. From the dimensions of 40.5 x 32 x 30 (cm), the statuette is already available for pre-order on the official website, with the shipping scheduled around the third quarter of 2020.

And you, instead, what do you think of this action figure, do you like it? Let us know with a comment in the appropriate box below.