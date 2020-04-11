Bleach: two cosplay of the beautiful Tia Harribel in comparison, which one is the best?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of Bleach is in turmoil again: after years of absence from the international scene, with the only evolution of the franchise given by some light novels and a video game, it has returned to be talked about thanks to the anime that will adapt the Millennial War, material present in the last twenty tankobons of the manga and never transposed so far.

For this reason, fans are now resurrecting the world of Bleach also on the net. In addition to the messages of various fans, they also like fan art and, invariably, cosplay. Today we present two disguises based on Tia Harribel who in recent days have obtained consent on the web.

The first is posted by the ComicCon Babes Twitter account, and features one Tia Harribel ready to fight in two photos. In the first, the top is tied up to the mouth and hides the hollow mask while the 3 is clearly visible, indicating its espada number. In the second photo, on the other hand, she unfastened part of the zip and highlighted the white mask that covers the lower half of her face.

The second cosplay was instead posted by Hisoka's Twitter account, and this one also showcases one Tia Harribel before using her Resurrecion. Blond hair and dark complexion and the gaze hidden in the tufts of the wig. Which do you like most of these two versions of Bleach's character? The Bleach anime will start in 2021 and could take the place of Black Clover.