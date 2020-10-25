Bleach: the sensuality of Tier Harribel in this fantastic cosplay

The cast of the protagonists of Bleach is one of the most varied and successful of the current anime scene. To pay homage to the series created by Tite Kubo, a fan has created a spectacular cosplay of Tier Harribel.

With the arrival of Tite Kubo’s Burn The Witch, the Bleach craze has exploded again. Among so many antagonists and protagonists, to stand out this time is Tier Harribel, returned to the world of the Soul Society thanks to a fantastic cosplay.

Harribel is one of the main enemies introduced in the Hueco Mundo saga and thanks to its particular design and its glacial character immediately conquered the public. Female Espada, she carries her Zanpakuto, Tiburón, on her back and the number indicating her rank is placed on her breast. His Hollow mask starts from the middle of the face up to almost the torso, forming a sort of armor. The cosplayer @nunaleo managed to perfectly recreate all these small details and the shots, shared on her Instagram profile, were particularly appreciated by Bleach fans.

After several years of total darkness, it was announced earlier this year that the Bleach anime would officially return to adapt the final arc of the manga. Before the animated series arrives, we delve into the personalities and roles of Bleach’s Quincy Uryu Shida. Recently, Kurosaki Ichigo also starred in a female Bleach cosplay.