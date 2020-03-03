Bleach: the saga of the millennial war relives with the Ichigo cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bleach has been one of the most important manga and anime of the past two decades. The work born from Tite Kubo's mind has been long-lived and has had several ups and downs throughout its history and, in particular, many fans complain about the absence of an anime on the final stage of Bleach. This is called "the saga of the bloody millennial war".

As fans of the manga will know but not the audience of the anime, new enemies take over in Bleach and therefore Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist, finds himself having to obtain other powers to be able to face the threat that is trying to destroy the Soul Society and the rest of the world.

In this phase we therefore discover the new sword of Ichigo, or rather the two new swords that follow an original form of Zangetsu. And the character puts them on display with the latest cosplay made by black_sun_cosplay that you can see at the bottom. The fan of Bleach has decided to bring this version of Ichigo not the most famous, following the last clothes worn by the protagonist. Note the red shoulder strap and the shinigami uniform slightly different from the usual. Orange hair is not lacking and the two blades that represent the two opposing powers that coexist in Ichigo are put on display.

Kubo was supposed to be present at AnimeJapan 2020 but on Coronavirus has canceled the fair: will we still get some news on the Bleach anime?