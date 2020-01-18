Bleach: The Gestuga Tensho Finale rages in a formidable action figure

Share it:

The imagination of Tite Kubolately, he has been talking about himself thanks to some rumors about a possible return of Bleach. Although the animated series has left fans in suspense, official merchandising continues to demonstrate action figures of the highest quality.

Just a few days ago, Queen Studio presented the new model of Ulquiorra, one of the most loved espadas of the franchise, for over 200 euros. However, the conflicting villain isn't the only most epic character of Bleach, as the final form of the Getsuga Tensho certainly not outdone. The final clash with Aizen was characterized by Ichigo's trump card, forced to prove all his powers, even at the cost of abandoning Shinigami's life, to stop the irrepressible threat.

Clouds Studio he tried to imagine in a scale model the exact moment in which the iconic protagonist uses the Getsuga Tensho Finale. The statuette in question, which you can admire in the photos attached at the bottom of the news, is already available for pre-order, with the shipment fixed during the course of 2020. Currently, the action figure is available at the modest sum of 295 euros, to which I am however to add any shipping costs.

In any case, the model has found a strong response among fans who have greatly appreciated the company's latest effort. And you, however, what do you think of this figure of Ichigo, do you like it? Tell us yours with a comment below.