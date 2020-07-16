Bleach: the epic duel between Ichigo and Ulquiorra returns in a statuette of almost 900 euros

Share it:

The great work of Tite Kubo, Bleach, is an icon of the shonen landscape and of Japanese publishing, a series that has inevitably contributed to forming the golden age of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. And it is thanks to this popularity that a new season of the anime has been announced presumably arriving in 2021.

Although not everyone is convinced of the goodness of a second season of Bleach, at the same time, expectations are particularly high for the adaptation of one of the most promising and controversial narrative arcs of the manga. Indeed, this could be a tempting opportunity for sensei to clarify any plot holes and manage the timing of the narrative and the fighting in a more linear way.

Anyway, in honor of the franchise, recently the company Figurama Collectors wanted to pay homage to Bleach's most epic duel, that is the one between Ichigo and Ulquiorra. The scale model in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is a whopping 45 cm tall and will be offered to the public at a sum of $ 985 (€ 863 at the current exchange rate) to which must be added any shipping costs. The exorbitant price, not accessible to everyone, is however justified by an attention to detail and a particularly obsessive care for the features of the two characters. The pre-order, however, will begin from next July 25th.

And you, however, what do you think of this figure, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.