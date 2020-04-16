Bleach: the animator Masashi Kudo amazes with a drawing by Renji Abarai

Share it:

Being quite long-lived, Bleach's manga, written and designed by Tite Kubo, presented a plethora of different characters. Some hit the fans a lot and turned out to be important for the story, others remained side characters. In the first category there is certainly the red shinigami Abarai Renji.

Pending the Millennial War and the return of Abarai Renji in an anime version, the well-known animator Masashi Kudo who in the past worked on the Bleach anime has returned to present his designs based on the characters of the series on Twitter. One of the most recent is based right on Abarai Renji which, as you can see at the bottom, shows itself in color in a wild version.

The hair usually worn tied is loose here and hides part of the shinigami's face. His zanpakuto, Zabimaru, is resting on the right shoulder and is in a shikai state while the dress is torn and creased in several places. The tattered dress therefore accentuates Renji's body, full of showy scars, and makes the boy's appearance even more wild. What do you think of this Bleach fan art prepared by Masashi Kudo?

