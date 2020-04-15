Bleach: the 7 most anticipated moments in the anime about the Millennial War

Share it:

Bleach's return had been in the air for a while, but Shueisha's streaming show has finally confirmed the arrival of the anime on Millennial War. This phase, seen only in the manga, lasts about twenty volumes (from tankobon 55 to 74, concluding the series) and stages new enemies and powers to be discovered.

Bleach will have to be careful not to make mistakes made in the past, preparing one of the most important sagas of the work. But what are the moments to wait in the episodes that will arrive in 2021? Attention spoilers on different events of the manga starting from the next paragraph.

The first one is definitely the arrival of Ichigo Kurosaki in the Soul Society, immediately after the clash with Quilge Opie in the Hueco Mundo. Here, at the request of Byakuya Kuchiki, he will go to save the spirit world from Ywhach.

The second scene is it clash between Commander Yamamoto and Yhwach, with adjoining bankai of the old man from Gotei 13. If the scenes concerning Zanka no Tachi were already suggestive in the manga, Bleach's soul will be able to give even more splendor to this fundamental battle for the future of the Shinigami.

It then goes to a clash between captains: the duel between Unohana Retsu and Kenpachi Zaraki. To reach his full strength, Zaraki must tear the title from the hands of Unohana, the previous Kenpachi, and the long battle will take place in a dark and isolated room where the two must fight to the death.

The Millennial War Ichigo's mother will also present but this time in a new guise: no longer as a parent but as a quincy, making us discover the true origins of the protagonist of Bleach. Through a flashback, the meeting between Masaki and Isshin is narrated.

One of Bleach's most anticipated scenes is the final transformation of Ichigo. The character has enclosed within himself the powers of the shinigami, then that of the hollow and then that of the quincy, gradually discovering their origins and thus obtaining a finally stable and definitive version of his powers.

Then there is the final confrontation, what you see Ichigo clashing with Yhwach again that in the anime could receive a net improvement and expansion compared to what was seen in the manga. Finally the seventh and final scene is that of the finale, when with Death and Strawberry we'll find out what happened to Ichigo and company.