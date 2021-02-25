Bleach special exhibition will be held in December

A leak of the next issue of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed that the franchise’s next showing based on the manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, Bleach, will be held next December in Japan.





The franchise’s first original exhibit will open on the ninth floor of Hikarie Hall at Shibuya Hikarie. An official site and an official Twitter account were also previously launched to post updates on this ambitious project.

For his part, Tite Kubo published the original manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump of the Shueisha publishing house between August 2001 and August 2016, compiling the work in a total of 74 volumes. The play inspired an anime adaptation produced by the studios Pierrot, directed by Noriyuki Abe, aired between October 2004 and March 2012, with a total of 366 episodes.

The animated adaptation of the final arc “Bloody Thousand Years War” is confirmed, however, since March 2020 no new details have been revealed. The series will be titled Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen and it is not confirmed yet that the studies Pierrot resume production.

Bleach Synopsis

Ichigo Kurosaki is an ordinary high school student, until his family is attacked by a Hollow, a corrupt spirit that seeks to devour human souls. It is then that he meets a Soul Reaper named Rukia Kuchiki, who is injured while protecting Ichigo’s family from the assailant. To save his family, Ichigo accepts Rukia’s offer to take her powers and, as a result, becomes a Soul Reaper.

However, as Rukia is unable to regain her own power, Ichigo is faced with the daunting task of hunting down the Hollows that plague his city. However, he is not alone in his fight, as he is later joined by his friends: classmates Orihime Inoue, Yasutora Sado and Uryuu Ishida, who all have their own unique abilities. As Ichigo and his comrades get used to their new responsibilities and support each other on and off the battlefield, the young Soul Reaper will soon discover that the Hollows are hardly the least of his problems.

© TITE KUBO / SHUEISHA