Bleach: Soi Fon and Yoruichi arrive in a double sexy cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second series of Bleach is coming, an historical anime based on the homonymous manga by Tite Kubo. Although it hasn't aired for years, fans haven't forgotten about this world of shinigami and hollow, and every now and then they sprout out of fandom.

In the last few days, for example, we have proposed the Nelliel Tu Odelschwank cosplay made by Muriel. But it's not the only one that was created by Bleach fans. Another cosplayer, Stephanie Santos, was joined by a friend to create a double cosplay. In the photo that you can see below are in fact Yoruichi Shihohin and Soi Fon, warriors of the Soul Society even though they have been against each other for a long time.

The cosplay made by the two girls is much sexier than the paper counterpart, especially for Soi Fon which is much more prosperous than the manga's Soi Fon. Yoruichi instead, despite being partially covered, does not fail to make its contribution by wearing the typical uniform that leaves the thighs in plain sight. In addition to this photo, Stephanie Santos also shared other versions of the Yoruichi cosplay that you can see in the other two Instagram posts inserted at the end of the news. You like this sexy double Bleach cosplay?