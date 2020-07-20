Entertainment

Bleach: Soi Fon and Yoruichi arrive in a double sexy cosplay

July 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The second series of Bleach is coming, an historical anime based on the homonymous manga by Tite Kubo. Although it hasn't aired for years, fans haven't forgotten about this world of shinigami and hollow, and every now and then they sprout out of fandom.

In the last few days, for example, we have proposed the Nelliel Tu Odelschwank cosplay made by Muriel. But it's not the only one that was created by Bleach fans. Another cosplayer, Stephanie Santos, was joined by a friend to create a double cosplay. In the photo that you can see below are in fact Yoruichi Shihohin and Soi Fon, warriors of the Soul Society even though they have been against each other for a long time.

The cosplay made by the two girls is much sexier than the paper counterpart, especially for Soi Fon which is much more prosperous than the manga's Soi Fon. Yoruichi instead, despite being partially covered, does not fail to make its contribution by wearing the typical uniform that leaves the thighs in plain sight. In addition to this photo, Stephanie Santos also shared other versions of the Yoruichi cosplay that you can see in the other two Instagram posts inserted at the end of the news. You like this sexy double Bleach cosplay?

READ:  Negima !, the author explains to the DIET what is the only way manga have to survive

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.