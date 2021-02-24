Bleach: Shunsui Kyoraku e Katen Kyokotsu rappresentati in una figure da 300 euro

Completed in 2016, Bleach was one of the most successful manga published in Shonen Jump magazine. After many years, several characters of the series remain much loved by fans and some of them continue to be dedicated to different products. Let’s go together to see the new statue.

The figure produced by TPA Studio represents Shunsui Kyoraku, the captain of the eighth division, in the company of Katen Kyokotsu, his zanpakuto represented in human form. The product will be made available in third quarter of 2021 but it is already possible to pre-order at the price of 300 euros.

Through the images shown at the end of this news we can see a preview of the statue in which the swordsman sits in the center of a typical setting of the Traditional Japan, noting behind the man the reproduction of a rice paper door and the presence of a cherry tree. On the sides of Shunsui the spiritual manifestation of his zanpakuto is presented with the appearance of two girls: sitting on the left there is Kyokotsu while on the right Katen pours what appears to be bag.

The work of tite kubo received an animated adaptation that ended in 2012 and recently the return of Bleach to Italy on the Amazon Prime Video platform was announced. I also remember that the new series of Bleach is also highly anticipated, a debut date of which has been suggested by an insider and which aims to transpose the narrative arc of the Thousand Years War.

What do you think of this figure? Please let us know by leaving a comment.