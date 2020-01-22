Entertainment

Bleach: Pirate version of Ichigo in this splendid artwork by Tite Kubo

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
The adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki and other manga characters from Bleach have long since ended, but fans still have a lot of affection for the work of the master Tite Kubo. A Twitter user shares this pirate version of the protagonist's artwork.

Twitter user Butou_Renjin shared these beautiful artwork (which you will find at the bottom of the news) designed by Kubo himself during the serialization, on Weekly Shonen Jump, by Bleach. In the first image we see Ichigo Kurosaki with classic pirate clothes, very different from what we are used to seeing him usually. In the other image, armed with a saber typical of the corsairs, he wears more usual clothes, that is, those from shinigami and a hat with a Jolly Roger. Ended in November 2017 with 74 tankobons under its belt, Bleach was one of the three main manga of Weekly Shonen Jump, together with One Piece and Naruto. During the serialization of a work there are moments of difficulty and even Kubo had to face it, given the grueling rhythms to which the authors are subjected every day. In support of a young Kubo, who took his first steps in the world of manga, also came the support of Akira Toriyama who evidently had seen the talent of the author.

With Bleach's end, Kubo is not yet working on a series. His latest work in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is Burn The Witch that we reviewed. This is a short episode in which witches fight against evil dragons who take possession of people. We hope to see sensei Kubo in action again with more stories.

