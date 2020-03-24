Bleach: news coming for the anime this week on Weekly Shonen Jump

Share it:

Despite the difficult period, the announcement of the return of the Bleach anime has given some enthusiasm to the community linked to Japanese animation around the world. Currently, there is little information about the new television season taken from the manga of Tite Kubo, but it seems that things are about to change.

In the last issue of Weekly Shonen Jumpin fact, the magazine has announced the arrival of further news regarding the future of the anime with the release of the magazine next Monday. As usual, it is possible that we will discover the content of the information a few days before, probably already in the vicinity of the days of Wednesday and Thursday, together with the first leaks of Jump. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned to our pages to not miss any news on the return of Bleach.

Additionally, Tite Kubo's official Twitter profile has recently been renamed to "Kubo & Staff", a symptom that probably the author's involvement in the production of the series is more insistent than expected, despite the work being entrusted to Studio Pierrot. However, almost certainly, we will not see the new season before 2021 given the different projects long term currently being worked on at the animation studio, including Black Clover is Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

And you, instead, what news do you think will be revealed in the next release of Weekly Shonen Jump? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.