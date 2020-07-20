Bleach: new unpublished design for Ichigo and Byakuya, will there be changes in the anime?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is not new that Tite Kubo was unable to finish as he wanted Bleach, hastening the final battle and hinting a conclusion that did not satisfy the public devoted to his work. That the new anime is the ideal opportunity to settle the outstanding narrative issues?

The saga of the Millennial War, in fact, is the most ambitious and controversial narrative arc of the entire manga, strongly compromised by the editorial haste and by the sensei's inability to better manage the timing of the narration. Precisely for this reason, therefore, the new season of Bleach sounds like the best opportunity for Kubo and the study of making those changes never manifested in the original manga.

As if this were not enough, on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Bleach: Brave Souls, the mobile video game inherent in the franchise, two were presented new character designs for Ichigo and Byakuya which reveal two as many new enhancements. Although the terms of the power-ups have not been clarified, fans have speculated about the apex of the Bankai of the Captain of the Sixth Division as well as the final form of Kurosaki's Fullbring, the latter reinterpreted among other things with black hair. It remains necessary to remember, however, that the two designs are imagined by Klab under the supervision and consent of Tite Kubo himself.

And you, however, what do you think of these alleged new powers, will be added to the new season? Tell us your opinion in the space reserved for comments below.