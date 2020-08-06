Entertainment

Bleach: Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck becomes Italian with Giada Robin's sexy cosplay

August 6, 2020
There are many cosplayers now, both male and female, in a phenomenon that embraces the whole world. It often happens to see amateurs of various anime and manga, but also comics and other products, at fairs with colorful and even difficult to make disguises. Then there are also those who do it by profession, like Jade Robin.

The girl recently also partnered with Planet Manga to advertise Magical Girl Howling Moon with a cosplay. With this role that begins to assert itself also in Italy, Giada Robin is certainly among the models that are most loved and appreciated. He therefore continues to offer his cosplay on his Instagram page, and recently decided to devote himself to the world of Bleach.

The Tite Kubo and Shueisha brand will return in a few months with the new anime dedicated to the Millennial War, long awaited by fans. This is why Bleach fans are celebrating this return with dedicated fan art and disguises. Giada Robin, who published in the past few hours, also comes into play cosplay by Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, the former espada then became friends with Ichigo after regressing to the shape of a little girl due to some machinations. Below you can see the three poses of this All Italian Nelliel.

