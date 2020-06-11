Entertainment

Bleach: Masashi Kudo strikes again, drawing Bam of Tower of God

June 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

When it comes to the anime of Bleach, not only come to mind Ichigo, comrades and the mangaka Kubo, but also the highly appreciated animator of the series: Masashi Kudo. The one who showed a great enthusiasm in learning that Bleach would be back on TV, with the final arc of the manga.

Ever since that news was released, Kudo has been busy bringing to the attention of fans many different illustrations that immortalize some of the main characters of Bleach. We saw the drawing he made of Renji Abarai or the equally spectacular one of the beautiful Rukia, on which he also created a video tutorial on the correct way to draw it.

If Kudo has recently become accustomed to his followers Twitter to a wonderful job after another, today he has amazed everyone returning with a new publication but, a twist, not on the world created by Tite Kubo, but on the original Crunchyroll series: Tower of God.

READ:  Dark Season 3 The Final Season Arrives On Netflix This June

For the uninitiated, Tower of God literally has it hex fans from all over the world, establishing themselves as one of the best series of the current anime season. The main character is Bam, a boy who decides to climb the tower in search of his missing friend Rachel.

Well, as you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the subject that Kudo has chosen in his illustration is none other than the protagonist Bam, whose adventures are narrated in the thirteen episodes that make up the series.

What do you think of the last effort of Masashi Kudo? Feel free to write it below in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.