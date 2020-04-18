Bleach: Masashi Kudo strikes again and draws Ichigo like you've never seen him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are new to the anime and manga world, maybe you don't know Bleach or maybe he just heard about it. Yet the great work of Tite Kubo, in the serialization period, before the conclusion of the manga, he was together with Naruto is one piece the series of the moment and enjoyed a reputation that only the greatest works have ever achieved.

The manga has seen his conclusion in 2016 and never had sequels like it was for Kishimoto with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. For this reason who is new to this world will know the most famous works of the moment as well Black Clover, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and perhaps not Bleach belonging to a different generation.

If the manga ended, as mentioned, in 2016, the anime instead was interrupted in far 2012. We wrote interrupted precisely because it got stuck on the ending, without ever bringing to the small screen adaptation of the final arc of the manga, leaving the fans and those who followed the anime unhappy and with a handful of flies. "The Millennial War" is the latest saga created by Tite Kubo, the one that puts the word end to the whole series and after years of silence, when by now everyone had resigned themselves that the anime would never have given a worthy conclusion to Bleach, in 2020 the announcement arrived that a new and conclusive season will be produced, together with a spin-off entitled "Bleach: Burn The Witch".

This meant that it Pierrot study reactivated, also waking up the director and animator of the series, Masashi Kudo, which in recent times has been indulging in making illustrations of Bleach's characters. Just yesterday, April 16, we had shown you the drawing he had made on Abarai Renji, while today we return to show you another spectacular work by the master, whose subject is the protagonist of the saga: Ichigo Kurosaki.

As you can see from the fantastic drawing at the bottom of the article, it is not one version any of Ichigo, but one of the most frightening but also the strongest that it is Shinigami orange-haired ever showed: the second form Hollow. Complete with full face mask, horns and long hair.

If you have not seen Bleach, we are sure that by looking at this drawing, you have just got a crazy desire to remedy and do a marathon of the episodes that have come out so far. What do you think of Masashi Kudo's drawing? And what do you think of Bleach's return? Let us know below in the comments.