Bleach: let’s retrace the tragic history of Hollow Grimmjow Jaegerjaques

Among the numerous elements presented by Tite Kubo in the series Bleach there are the evil Hollows, wandering spirits who feed on human souls, destined for a miserable and almost empty existence. However Ichigo and his companions will come into contact with a particular form of the Hollow, the Arrancar, Hollow more powerful than normal.

These creatures, which also give their name to one of the story arcs in the series, have removed some of their masks from Hollow, and among the large number of Arrancars the most powerful are under the command of Sosuke Aizen.

Known under the name of Espada, these 10 fighters with impressive skills they represent not only the best unit available to Aizen, but also the most powerful Arrancars in the entire Hueco Mundo. Among these is Grimmjow Jaegerjaques, a character characterized by an emblematic past, which we have decided to retrace.

Virtually nothing is known about his life as a human, but at the time of his death he became a normal Hollow. Together with other Hollow cannibals he formed a Gillian, also called Menos Grande, but given his strong personality, he managed to dominate others and take control of the being. Continuing to feed on other Hollows, he subsequently rejoined the class Adjuchas. Traveling in the desert of Hollow World he came across a group of Gillian, which he easily defeated. Impressed by Grimmjow’s might, the Gillians presented their plan to become Vasto Lorde, the final evolutionary stage of the Menos, and then create their kingdom, and for that they needed a powerful leader.

Grimmjow accepted the request and became the leader of that group, which was found shortly after by Sosuke Aizen. Thanks to this fortuitous meeting, all became Arrancars, and Grimmjow agreed to be part of Aizen’s plan to have the necessary power to become a king. Gained such a high power, Grimmjow decided to look for a Shinigami at his height, with which to confront. Through a Garganta he then reaches Ichigo Kurosaki, protagonist of the series, with which a deep rivalry is immediately established.

Later Grimmjow will try to intercept Ichigo while the latter and his companions are attacking Las Noches, the fortress of Aizen, to recover Orihime. Despite managing to face Ichigo again, Grimmjow is defeated, seeing his dream of becoming King forever shattered. This once again underlines how the life of a Hollow is characterized by pain, fear, despair and false hope.

Throughout the Millennial War Grimmjow wanders in search of something that can give meaning to his life, and in order not to allow his rival number 1 to be killed by someone else, he even lines up alongside Ichigo himself to repel the Sternritter unit.